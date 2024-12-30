Nepalese man held at UP border with charas worth Rs 1.5 cr

Bahraich:�A 26-year-old Nepalese man was arrested here with charas worth Rs 1.5 crore in his possession, authorities on Monday said. The arrest was made by a joint team of police and Sashastra Seema Bal patrolling the Rupaidiha border on Sunday.

The team stopped a man coming from the Nepal side on a motorcycle, and when he was searched he was found to have six kilograms of charas on him, Acting Commander of SSB's 42nd Battalion Raj Ranjan told PTI.

According to Ranjan, the value of the charas in the international market is said to be around Rs 1.5 crore.

He said the alleged smuggler was identified as Gyan Maan Harijan, who told police that he was supposed to give the contraband to grocery shopkeeper Vishnu Shah in Babaganj town of Bahraich. Deputy Commander Dilip Kumar said Harijan was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Rupaidiha Police Station.�