Nepal PM Intervenes as Tensions Rise Over Nepalese Student’s Death at KIIT

Nepal Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli has dispatched two embassy officials from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar to address the growing unrest at KIIT Deemed University following the mysterious death of a Nepalese student.The situation escalated after 20-year-old Prakriti Lamsa, a B.Tech mechanical engineering student, was found dead in her hostel room on Monday. Suspecting foul play, Nepalese students staged protests, which intensified when they were allegedly forced to vacate their hostels and taken to Cuttack railway station. Viral videos showing security guards and female faculty members mistreating students further fueled outrage.Responding to the crisis, PM Oli posted on X that arrangements had been made for affected Nepalese students to either stay in their hostel or return home. He also urged Indian authorities to ensure justice.Meanwhile, the police have taken one Advik Srivastav into custody for allegedly harassing and blackmailing Prakriti. Bhubaneswar Commissioner of Police S. Devdutta Singh assured her family that justice would be served. Her body has been sent to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for a post-mortem examination.Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj stated that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has promised strict action against those responsible for the student’s death and any misconduct towards Nepalese students.