Kathmandu: The Nepal government has begun the process of declaring 213 Indian nationals who went missing following the devastating flash floods in the Trishuli-Bhotekoshi river system in August presumed dead.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has published a list of Nepalese and foreign nationals who went missing following the devastating flash flood on August 26, in which at least 1,500 people were killed.

A total of 623 foreign nationals from 19 countries went missing, according to the NDRRMA. The list includes 3,915 people, including 3,292 Nepalese nationals and 623 foreign nationals.

The NDRRMA has invited objections for additions, deletions or amendments in the details contained in the list.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Indian Embassy said in case the family members of persons who remain missing have any concerns, objections or proposed changes regarding this list, they can contact it before December 2.

The embassy said concerned family members could contact it at the email address eoikathmandufloodsupport@gmail.com or mobile phone number +9779851316807.

After completing the process of seeking comments or amendments, the Nepal government will finalise the list and formally issue the declaration of death, it added.

The embassy will then begin obtaining death certificates for these individuals from local authorities in Nepal.

During this process, the embassy may seek additional details and documents from family members of the missing persons, and will provide a suitable update in the coming days, it said.

Apart from 213 Indians, the missing persons in the flood from 19 countries include 85 from China, 69 from the US, 54 each from Ukraine and Malaysia, 33 from Australia, 32 from the UK and 27 from Canada.

Similarly, 11 were missing from Russia, nine each from Singapore, and South Korea, eight from Germany, six from South Africa, four from France, two each from Hungary, Belgium and Kazakhstan, and one from Belarus, according to NDRRMA.

The authority has asked foreign nationals to contact their respective agency or consulate office for any inquiry or correction in the list.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal.

The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The disaster also killed at least 43 people on the Chinese side, while more than 500 people remain missing in Tibet, according to Chinese media reports.