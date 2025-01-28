NEET PG candidates demand fair counselling process

NEET PG candidates have expressed deep dissatisfaction with the outcome of Round-3 All India counselling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), highlighting significant negative shifts in seat allotment and the upgradation of seats. The results, published on January 27, 2025, left many candidates disappointed due to the unexpected changes in closing ranks for prestigious institutions.Notable shifts include, Paediatrics at Ganga Ram Hospital Delhi, where the closing rank jumped from 6043 in 2023 to 3725 in 2024 and BL Kapoor Hospital, which saw a shift from 8667 in 2024 to 11040 in 2023.Candidates attribute these drastic changes to the premature conduct of the All India counselling before Madhya Pradesh's Round-2 state counselling. Madhya Pradesh has approximately 1500 PG seats, significantly more than neighboring states like Haryana (432) and Punjab (408). The early All India round resulted in seats being blocked by Madhya Pradesh candidates, causing an imbalance in the allotment process.Candidates argue that conducting the All India counselling after the completion of Madhya Pradesh’s Round-2 would have prevented such seat blocking, ensuring more deserving candidates could secure seats. The current system, they say, could lead to further vacancies and resignations, as seen in the 2023 counselling session.The situation worsened when candidates who secured seats in the All India counselling might lose them to stray rounds after Madhya Pradesh candidates finalize their state counselling. This creates a disadvantage, especially for those who were prematurely allotted seats in Round-3.In light of these issues, candidates are calling for one of the following actions:Reconducting All India Round-3 after all states have completed Round-2.Introducing a Round-4 to accommodate affected candidates.Allowing candidates from All India Round-3 to participate in the stray round.In a joint statement, several candidates have urged the MCC, NMC, State Medical Councils, and the Directorate of Medical Education to address these concerns and ensure fairness in the counselling process. They emphasize the years of hard work invested and request that authorities take swift action to safeguard their future in the healthcare profession.The petitioners include Dr. Venkatesh Kumar Durgam (Telangana), Dr. Joshi Ankit (Gujarat), Dr. Chetna Yadav (Haryana), and several other NEET PG aspirants from across India.