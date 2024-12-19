NDA MPs file attempt murder complaint against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Three NDA MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, have filed a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being involved in "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle at Parliament, an officer said. Thakur and Swaraj, accompanied by a TDP MP, met the officers at the Parliament Street Police Station and gave a written complaint.

"We have filed a complaint against Mr Rahul Gandhi for physical assault and incitement," Thakur told media, outside the police station.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, "We have filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi. We have mentioned in detail the incident that happened today outside Makar Dwar of Parliament." Thakur stated that when BJP-led NDA MPs were protesting peacefully against Congress, Gandhi arrived at the scene with INDI Alliance MPs and incited them to go among NDA MPs. "We have given a complaint under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351. Section 109 is attempt to murder, Section 117 is voluntary causing grievous hurt and Section 125 is endangering life," Thakur said.

Earlier in the day, a face-off at the Parliament entry steps between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured.

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also injured in the melee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Sarangi and Rajput and enquired about their health after they sustained injuries in the Parliament complex, sources said.

A senior officer said police have received the complaint and are looking into it.