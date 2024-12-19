NDA MPs file attempt murder complaint against Rahul Gandhi
New Delhi: Three NDA MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, have filed a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being involved in "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle at Parliament, an officer said. Thakur and Swaraj, accompanied by a TDP MP, met the officers at the Parliament Street Police Station and gave a written complaint.
BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, "We have filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi. We have mentioned in detail the incident that happened today outside Makar Dwar of Parliament."
Thakur stated that when BJP-led NDA MPs were protesting peacefully against Congress, Gandhi arrived at the scene with INDI Alliance MPs and incited them to go among NDA MPs.
"We have given a complaint under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351. Section 109 is attempt to murder, Section 117 is voluntary causing grievous hurt and Section 125 is endangering life," Thakur said.