NDA, I.N.D.I.A. Turn to Independents in Jharkhand

New Delhi: As most exit polls in Jharkhand predicted an edge to BJP-led NDA but not a clear majority of 41, both NDA and JMM-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc are keeping a tab on independent candidates for the formation of the government in the state.

According to the exit polls, the NDA may need one to three seats to touch the magical figure of 41 out of 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Among the probables, Devender Singh alias Bittu from Panki in Palamu district and Shalini Gupta from Koderma can be the kingmakers if either side does not get the magic number, a senior party worker in the NDA camp said.

Similarly, the JMM-led alliance is not far behind as the exit polls predicted that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc may get 38 to 39 seats and they also need two or more seats to get the majority. The JMM has reportedly deputed managers to woo the independent candidates.

The sources in JMM camp said that Congress leaders are in touch with Devendra Singh and will try to get his “Ghar-Wapsi” to the ruling alliance.

The political experts feel that newly created party “Jharkhand Loktantrik Kranti Morcha (JLKM), led by the young and charismatic Jairam Mahto, has fair chances to win two to three seats out of 10 contested.