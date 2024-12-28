NDA created 'unnecessary controversy' over Manmohan Singh's cremation

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the NDA government of creating an "unnecessary controversy" over the cremation and memorial of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Gehlot claimed that it was under public pressure that the BJP government announced plans to build a memorial for Singh in the future.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92.

"The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has created an unnecessary controversy over the cremation and memorial of a great personality like Dr Manmohan Singh," Gehlot said on X.

He further stated, "The people of the country have expressed their displeasure over this step of the government, and then, under the pressure of public sentiment, the BJP government announced to build a memorial in the future."

He added that the Government of India is conducting the cremation of a respected personality at Nigam Bodh Ghat instead of any special place.

"In 2010, after the death of former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, without any demand from the BJP, the Congress government spoke to his family and immediately allotted a special place for his last rites in Jaipur, and a memorial was built there," Gehlot said.

After the death of Bal Thackeray in Maharashtra in 2012, the Congress government allotted a special place in Mumbai's Shivaji Park for his last rites, he noted.

The former CM said that while Congress has always given respectful farewells to leaders of all parties, such behavior by the BJP toward Manmohan Singh is "unfortunate".

The mortal remains of Manmohan Singh reached Delhi's Nighambodh Ghat crematorium for last rites on Saturday. The procession carrying Singh's mortal remains reached the crematorium at around 11.30 am, where the last rites will be performed shortly.