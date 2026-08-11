NCP(SP) Says No Politics In Modi Meet

Mumbai: Amid speculation over the NCP (SP) joining the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a delegation of eight MPs from the Sharad Pawar-led party, headed by MP Supriya Sule, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Parliament House office on Monday. However, they made it clear that the meeting steered clear of political discussions and focused entirely on critical issues related to Maharashtra.

According to sources, the meeting lasted around half an hour. The MPs raised concerns over drought conditions and irrigation-related issues in Maharashtra, pending infrastructure projects, besides taking up constituency-specific matters.

Supriya Sule reiterated that the visit was not political. “Since parliamentary proceedings are not running smoothly, it was necessary to bring the pending issues of the public and our constituencies directly to the Prime Minister’s attention,” she said.

The meeting assumed significance on the backdrop of speculations of NCP (SP) MPs joining the NDA and supporting the delimitation bill in the parliament. However, Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe said there was no political discussion during the meeting.

“No political discussions took place during this meeting. It is inappropriate to speculate about a (delimitation) bill that has not yet been introduced. We raised issues concerning all eight Lok Sabha constituencies. This meeting should not be immediately linked to joining the NDA,” Kolhe said.

According to him, the MPs demanded the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe and Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj.

The naming of Navi Mumbai International Airport after late mass leader D B Patil was also one of the major demands of the MPs. MPs Suresh (Balyamama) Mhatre and Kolhe sought an early decision on the Maharashtra government’s proposal to name the airport after late mass leader D B Patil.

The MPs also sought faster progress on several infrastructure projects, including the Nashik-Pune high-speed rail project, Pune-Nashik Metro, PM Gati Shakti-related works in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, JNPT and the Kalyan Murbad railway line.