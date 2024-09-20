NCP to replace its nominee in LDF cabinet

Thiruvananthapuram:The Kerala unit of the NCP is poised to replace its minister, A.K. Saseendran, in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet with Kuttanad MLA Thomas K. Thomas.An official announcement regarding the ministerial change is expected soon.

Forest Minister Saseendran reportedly offered to vacate his Cabinet post at a special meeting chaired by NCP National President Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Friday. A section of state and district leaders of the NCP have recommended Thomas K. Thomas as Saseendran's replacement.



The NCP state leadership plans to communicate the decision to replace Saseendran to the Chief Minister and the ruling LDF leadership on Saturday.



Saseendran is likely to be appointed as the president of the state NCP un

