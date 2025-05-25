NCP (SP) Demands Removal If State Women’s Commission Chairperson

Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Saturday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) chairperson Rupali Chakankar. The party alleged that Ms Chakankar has failed to perform her duties in connection with the cases of atrocities against women. NCP (SP) state women’s wing president Rohini Khadse has written a letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding appointment of an independent person as the chairperson.

Interestingly, Ms Chakankar, an NCP leader, was appointed as the MSCW chairperson when the undivided NCP was in power. Subsequently, Ms Chakankar was reappointed in 2024 as the head of MSCW by the Mahayuti government for a consecutive three-year term.

Ms Khadse’s letter comes in the backdrop of NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane arrest in connection with his second daughter-in-law Vaishnavi’s suicide. His second daughter-in-law Mayuri Jagtap had filed a complaint with the MSCW in November 2024. Mayuri is wife of Sushil Rajendra Hagawane, who was arrested for his alleged role in harassing Vaishnavi.

The police have so far arrested five members of the Hagawane family including the husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law for abetment of suicide and dowry death.

In her letter, Ms Khadse said that despite making a complaint to the chairperson of MSCW, Rupali Chakankar, about the violence with Mayuri Jagtap by the Hagawanes, the MSCW has not taken any stern action. “The accused is an office bearer of the NCP, therefore, he was shielded ... Had the MSCW taken stern action in the case of Mayuri, Vaishnavi might have been alive today,” the letter reads in Marathi language.

It is pertinent to note that Rupali Chakankar is currently the president of the Ajit Pawar led NCP Women’s Wing. Earlier, she had the same post even in the undivided NCP.

Ms Khadse said that they have sought an appointment of the chief minister to personally meet him and raise the issue of the MSCW chairperson’s biases. “We will demand to appoint a practicing woman lawyer to the post of chairperson of the MSCW,” she said.