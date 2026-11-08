NCP Merger Talks Must Involve BJP: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the NCP and the NCP (SP) were distinct political entities and would have to decide their own future regarding speculation about a possible merger. However, he clarified that any such move would require consultations with the BJP-led NDA alliance.

Earlier this week, a viral video showed senior NCP leader Praful Patel visiting Sharad Pawar at a Mumbai hospital, where the two reportedly discussed a possible meeting after November 10. Commenting on the video, party colleague Sunil Tatkare said the two NCP factions would have reunited in February had late leader Ajit Pawar been alive. Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati, Pune district, on January 28.

Asked about the speculation, Fadnavis said it would not be appropriate for him to comment on behalf of the two parties, adding that the two sides would decide their own course of action.

“What I am certain about is that if they decide to take such a step, or if discussions are underway, they will consult us as well. We are the major partner in the Mahayuti alliance and in the NDA. As of today, neither side has consulted us or informed us that such discussions are taking place. If they are, they will inform us, and once they do, we will respond,” he said.

According to sources, NCP president Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth are opposed to the idea of a merger, while Patel, Tatkare and other senior NCP leaders favour it.

However, former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who remained with Sharad Pawar after the party split, ruled out the possibility of a merger. He said leaders from the Ajit Pawar-led faction were welcome to join the NCP (SP).

“Mr Tatkare has been making contradictory remarks on the merger issue. It was already decided, when Ajit Pawar was alive, that the NCP would leave the BJP-led government and both parties would merge. But after the sudden death of Ajit Pawar, Mr Tatkare had claimed that the late leader had not told party leaders anything about a possible reunification of the rival parties.

“I do not know why he is now claiming that the merger would have taken place had Ajit Pawar been alive. But there is no question of any merger. If anyone wants to join our party, they are welcome,” Deshmukh said.