NCP Leader Munde Claims Party Insiders Misleading Ajit Pawar

�Mumbai:�Continuing his resolute stand, NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, under severe attack over the sarpanch murder in Beed, said his opponents cannot corner him like Abhimanyu, because he is Arjun and knows how to break ‘chakravyuha.’

Speaking at the NCP conclave in Shirdi in Ahilyanagar, Munde accused the opposition and ruling Mahayuti leaders of deliberately targeting him in the sarpanch murder-extortion case.

“No matter what, it will be of no use to corner me like Abhimanyu. Because I am not Abhimanyu, I am Arjun. Some leaders from the party (NCP) too are providing false information to Ajitdada, who is standing by me in these difficult times,” Munde asserted.

Despite fervent demands from the opposition, NCP chief Ajit Pawar has refused to sack Munde from the cabinet over the Beed sarpanch murder case. Walmik Karad, an associate of Munde, has been arrested in the murder case.

Indicating that he was being targeted at the behest of Sharad Pawar, Munde said he had advised Ajit Pawar not take the “early morning oath”, but Ajit Pawar took the oath with Devendra Fadnavis for which he is being punished.

“Ahead of the oath-taking in November 2019, I had asked Ajitdada to not join as deputy chief minister. He went ahead but I bore the punishment,” Munde claimed.

In November 2019, Ajit Pawar took oath with Fadnavis to form the government, which lasted for just 80 hours. Pawar went back to the NCP, which teamed up with the Congress and (undivided) Shiv Sena to form the MVA dispensation under Uddhav Thackeray.