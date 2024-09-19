NCP files complaint over hacking of Ajit Pawar’s Facebook page

Mumbai: The NCP has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Branch alleging that Ajit Pawar’s Facebook page was hacked and objectionable content was posted on it. Party’s general secretary Shivajirao Garje alleged that some people deliberately spread fake news on social media to defame Pawar by taking screenshots of his hacked Facebook page.



Though Garje did not name anyone, he probably indicated Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP)’s role behind the social media posts. The officials of the NCP (SP) had shared screen shots of Ajit Pawar’s facebook page alleging that it was following another facebook account called ‘Paglet queen’ where certain adult content was shared.

“There is a pattern of deliberately defaming Ajit Pawar’s image on social media by taking fake screenshots of his official Facebook page. It is an attempt to malign the image of Ajit Pawar and the NCP ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in the state,” Garje said.

The NCP leader further alleged that Ajit Pawar’s Facebook page was hacked and objectionable content was uploaded when he was on his ‘Jan Sanman Yatra’ to promote the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and other welfare and development schemes.

However, NCP (SP)’s Yogesh Sawant alleged that the Ajit Pawar-led party is telling another lie to hide one. He also shared a video on his X handle which shows videos posted on ‘Paglet queen’ page appearing on Ajit Pawar’s official page.

“Before posting the screenshots of Ajit Pawar’s Facebook page, we had also saved its video screen recording. One has to tell 100 lies to hide one lie. First, form the opinion whether the Facebook account was hacked or the screenshots were fake,” Sawant posted on his X handle.