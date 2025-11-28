NC Pledges to Fight for Restoration of J&K’s Special Status and Full Statehood

Srinagar: Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) has vowed continued struggle for Jammu and Kashmir’s pre-August 2019 Constitutional status and statehood, reiterating that this issue is central to the aspirations and dignity of the people of the erstwhile state and must be addressed without further delay.

A resolution passed at a two day meeting of the party’s high-power working committee (WC) held here said that it unanimously reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the restoration of J&K’s special status. “The WC reiterated that this issue is central to the aspirations and dignity of the people and must be addressed without further delay. The party will continue its principled fight for its full restoration,” it added.

In another resolution, the WC urged the Government of India to immediately restore full statehood to J&K, “as promised on the floor of Parliament, repeatedly affirmed in the public domain, and noted by the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court”.

A third resolution expressed serious concern and unequivocally condemned the November 10 terror attack in Delhi. “It extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. In a civilised society, violence has no place, and such heinous acts must be dealt with firmly and decisively,” it said.

The WC also expressed deep concern over the accidental blast at Srinagar’s Nowgam Police Station and conveys its condolences to the affected families. “The Committee stated that the incident must be investigated at the highest level and responsibility fixed for any deviation from standard operating procedure,” a separate resolution passed at the meeting said.

The WC in a fifth resolution expressed serious concern over the reports of harassment faced by students, traders, and residents of J&K in different parts of the country following the Delhi car blast. “It strongly condemned their selective targeting in the aftermath of recent events. The Committee emphasised that the people of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be stereotyped, and called upon all state governments to ensure the safety, dignity, and protection of the lives and property of Kashmiris and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir living or working across India. Not every Kashmiri is a terrorist or a supporter of terror.”

Yet another resolution passed at the meet reiterated the party’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling all promises made in its manifesto and in the seventh resolution the WC “unanimously reaffirmed its full support to the government led by Omar Abdullah and urged it to continue fulfilling the aspirations of the people and upholding their dignity.”