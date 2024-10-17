Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM

New Delhi: BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini took oath as chief minister of Haryana on Thursday.



Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij, Israna MLA Krishan Lal Panwar, Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh and others took oath as ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders of NDA alliance took part in the oath-taking ceremony.

Overcoming all odds, including anti-incumbency, exit poll predictions and the three-term jinx, the BJP made an impressive comeback in Haryana to form government in the state for the third time in a row, a first in the State.

Apart from improving its vote share to 40 per cent from 36 per cent in 2019, with 48 wins, the BJP has also bagged most seats over the last three Assembly polls. The Congress won 37 seats.