Naya Bharat, OP Sindoor Theme for I-Day

New Delhi: The theme of this year’s Independence Day celebrations on August 15 will be Naya Bharat (New India), with a special focus on celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in marking the 79th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. He will unfurl the National Flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

“As the nation is making giant strides towards realising the Government’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the theme of this year’s celebrations is Naya Bharat,” the ministry of defence said on Wednesday.

The celebrations will serve as a platform to commemorate the continuing rise of a prosperous, secure, and bold Naya Bharat, while providing renewed impetus to progress further on the path of development, it added.

“The success of Operation Sindoor will also be celebrated during this year’s Independence Day celebrations. The view cutter at Gyanpath will feature the Operation Sindoor logo,” the ministry said. The floral decorations will also be based on the operation’s theme.

The invitation cards carry the Operation Sindoor logo and feature a watermark of the Chenab Bridge, symbolising the rise of Naya Bharat.

As soon as the National Flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force, one trooping the National Flag and the other carrying a flag depicting Operation Sindoor.

Around 5,000 special guests from various walks of life have been invited to witness this year’s celebrations at the Red Fort, including members of the Indian contingent to the Special Olympics 2025.

To facilitate public access to the venue, the Delhi Metro will operate from 4 am on August 15.