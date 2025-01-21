Naxals Encounter: Another mighty blow to Naxalism: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Describing it as "another mighty blow to Naxalism", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said 14 Naxalites were killed in a joint operation by the CRPF, SoG Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. With the resolve for a Naxal-free India and joint efforts of security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today, Shah said.

"Another mighty blow to Naxalism. Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat. The CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police neutralised 14 Naxalites in a joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border," Shah wrote on X.

An official said the Maoists were killed in a fresh exchange of fire that took place late Monday and early Tuesday morning in a forest under the Mainpur police station area along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.