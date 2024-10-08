Naxalites kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): A 55-year-old man was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on the suspicion of being a police informer, officials said on Tuesday.

The body of the victim, identified as Kanhaiya Tati, was found near a government school in Poshanpalli village under Bhopalpatnam police station limits on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

After being alerted, a police team was sent to the area in the morning, he said. "As per preliminary information, Naxalites took Tati, a resident of Poshanpalli, and killed him using sharp-edged weapons after accusing him of acting as a police informer," the official said.

The police team has launched a search operation in the area to trace assailants, he added. With this incident, 51 persons have been killed by Naxalites so far this year in separate places of Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, according to police.