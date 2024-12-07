Naxalites kill Anganwadi assistant in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: A woman Anganwadi assistant was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on the suspicion of being a police informer, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night in Timapur village under Basaguda police station limits, he said.

As per the preliminary information, some unidentified Naxalites stormed inside the house of Laxmi Padam (45) in the village and strangled her to death in front of her family. They dumped the body in the courtyard of the house and escaped, the police official said.

After being alerted about it, a police team was rushed to the spot, and the body was sent for the post-mortem, he said.

A pamphlet issued by the Madded area committee of Maoists was found at the spot, in which they accused the woman of acting as a police informer, he said.

A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants, he added.

With this incident, more than 60 people have been killed by Naxalites so far this year in separate places of Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, police said.