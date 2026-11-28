Raipur: A Naxal dump recovered by the security forces in a forest in Bijapur district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh on Saturday yielded 33 gold biscuits worth Rs 4.29 crore and Rs 24.22 lakh in cash.

Acting on intelligence inputs about a Naxal dump, a joint security party comprising personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) launched a search operation in the forest around ten km from the bank of the Indravati river under Bhairamgarh police limits, leading to the recovery of the cache, Bijapur district superintendent of police Umesh Prasad Gupta said.

‘The Naxal dump was recovered in a forest between Kutru and Bhairamgarh’, he added.

According to him, a steel box containing 33 gold biscuits weighing a total of 3.84 kg and Rs 24,22,500 in cash (in the denomination of Rs 500) was recovered during the demining operation by the BDS team.

With this, a total of 12.34 kg of gold and total Rs 8,24,33, 300 in cash have been recovered from Maoist dumps in the district in the past year.

Security forces have intensified operations to recover Naxal dumps and defuse Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by the Maoists in the forests since the elimination of Naxalism on March 31, 2026, he said.