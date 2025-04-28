Nawaz Sharif Urges Diplomacy As Indo–Pak Border Tensions Rise

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has advised his brother and current Premier, Shehbaz Sharif, to exhaust all diplomatic avenues before contemplating any military response to the escalating tensions along the India–Pakistan border.

According to a report in the Pakistan-based Express Tribune, the two leaders met at their family residence in Jati Umrah, near Lahore, where Shehbaz briefed Nawaz — also chief of the ruling PML-N — on the National Security Committee’s recent decisions. Punjab Chief Minister and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was also present.

Leaked excerpts indicate Nawaz Sharif “was not keen on taking an aggressive position against India” and urged the government to “utilise all available diplomatic resources to restore peace.” Samaa TV similarly quoted him saying, “Pakistan wants peace in the region and condemns all forms of terrorism.”

Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, described the recent Pahalgam attack as a “pre-planned drama” by India. He warned that Pakistan stood ready to respond “with greater force” if New Delhi’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty amounted to aggression, but affirmed that “the nation’s security was non-negotiable.”

Amid speculation of back-channel outreach — reportedly involving Indian steel magnate Sajjan Jindal — and US diplomatic efforts, a US State Department spokesperson told Reuters that Washington “encourages all parties to work together towards a responsible resolution” and remains “in touch with both India and Pakistan at multiple levels.”

Recalling his 1999 address during the Kargil crisis, Nawaz Sharif had lamented that wars “have failed to resolve any of our disputes,” urging dialogue over conflict.

Separately, Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif proposed forming an international commission — including representatives from the US, UK, China, Russia and Iran — to investigate the latest cross-border incident.