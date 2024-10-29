Nawab Malik to Contest from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar

Mumbai: Amidst the reports that the Ajit Pawar-led NCP may not declare him as its candidate due to BJP’s opposition, former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday announced that he would file his nomination from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.

"Nawab Malik is not someone who will succumb to any political pressure. We will not compromise our ideology. We are clear in our vision. If people think they can put me down by putting on pressure, they are mistaken," Malik said.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has already fielded his daughter Sana Malik from the neighbouring Anushakti Nagar constituency, from where Nawab has been a two-term MLA. There are reports that he was denied ticket from Anushakti Nagar by Ajit Pawar's NCP due to its ally BJP's pressure. The saffron party has been vocal in its opposition to Malik accusing him of having underworld connections.

Though Malik said he will file his nomination on Tuesday, he did not specify whether he would contest as an independent candidate or on NCP ticket.

"I will be filing my nomination tomorrow and then people will get to know how I am filing it. People should wait till tomorrow to get the answer," Malik said.

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi is the sitting MLA from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar seat and is likely to be fielded as a candidate from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

However, Malik expressed confidence that he will be elected from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar and his daughter would also win the Anushakti Nagar seat.





