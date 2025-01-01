Navy to commission 2 warships, submarine on Jan 15

NEW DELHI: In a landmark event boosting India's maritime capabilities, the Indian Navy will commission two frontline warships and a submarine on January 15 at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

The stealth frigate Nilgiri, stealth guided-missile destroyer Surat, and Scorpene-class submarine Vagsheer will be officially inducted into service. This follows last month’s commissioning of the stealth guided-missile frigateTushil in Kaliningrad, Russia.“This historic event will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s combat potential and reaffirms the country’s leadership in indigenous shipbuilding,” the Navy announced. All three platforms were designed and constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, highlighting India’s progress in warship design and construction.Both Nilgiri and Surat, designed by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau, feature advanced sensors and weaponry, predominantly developed in India or through strategic collaborations with global manufacturers. Equipped with state-of-the-art aviation facilities, the ships can operate helicopters like the Chetak, ALH, Sea King, and MH-60R. Modern systems such as the Rail-Less Helicopter Traversing System and Visual Aid and Landing System ensure seamless operations. Accommodations for women officers and sailors reflect the Navy’s commitment to gender inclusion in combat roles.Vagsheer, the sixth Scorpene-class submarine under the Kalvari-class Project 75, is a versatile diesel-electric submarine designed for missions including anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, and special operations. Armed with torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and advanced sonar systems, it features modular construction for future upgrades, including Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology.The vessels underwent rigorous sea trials to test their machinery, hull, fire-fighting, damage control, and communication systems, ensuring readiness for deployment.The Indian Navy emphasised that the simultaneous commissioning of these platforms underscores India’s self-reliance in defense manufacturing and strengthens the Navy’s maritime capabilities, symbolizing the nation’s remarkable achievements in indigenous shipbuilding.