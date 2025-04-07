Navy frigate helps injured Pak crew on fishing vessel

New Delhi: The Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Trikand, operating in the Central Arabian Sea, provided urgent critical medical aid to a severely injured Pakistani crew member aboard a fishing vessel approximately 350 nautical miles east of the Oman coast.

On the morning of April 4, INS Trikand intercepted a distress call from the Iranian dhow Al Omeedi. Investigations revealed that a crew member had sustained severe finger injuries while working on the engine. The injured individual, a Pakistani national from the Baloch community, suffered multiple fractures and heavy blood loss. He had been transferred to another vessel, FV Abdul Rehman Hanzia, which was en route to Iran. The FV Abdul Rehman Hanzia’s crew comprised 11 Pakistani (9 Baloch and 2 Sindhi) and 5 Iranian personnel.

Immediately redirecting its course, INS Trikand dispatched its medical officer along with a team that included MARCOS (Marine Commandos) and the Ship's Boarding Team to the fishing vessel. The team administered local anesthesia and performed a three-hour surgical procedure, including suturing and splinting of the injured fingers. Their prompt intervention successfully controlled the bleeding, averting the risk of permanent damage due to gangrene.

In addition to the surgical procedure, the Indian Navy provided essential medical supplies, including antibiotics, to ensure the crew’s well-being until they reached their destination in Iran. The crew of FV Abdul Rehman Hanzia expressed deep gratitude for the timely assistance that saved their crewmate’s life.