Navratna PSU NALCO pays record Rs 1,083 crore dividend to Centre for FY26

Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: Central Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) on Monday paid a record dividend of Rs 2,112.12 crore for the financial year 2025-26, of which Rs 1,083.06 crore has accrued to the Government of India, reflecting the aluminium producer’s strong financial performance during the year.

The dividend, equivalent to 230 per cent of the face value of Rs 5 per equity share, is the highest-ever payout by NALCO, the Navratna central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Mines.

NALCO CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh handed over a dividend cheque of Rs 1,083.06 crore to Union Minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy during an investor roadshow on the Angul Aluminium Park in Kolkata.

Ministry of Mines Secretary Keshav Chandra, along with NALCO directors and senior officials, was present on the occasion.

The company’s total dividend payout of Rs 2,112.12 crore comprised three interim dividends and a final dividend declared for FY26. The Centre, as the company’s largest shareholder, received Rs 1,083.06 crore.

NALCO reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5,815.76 crore in FY26, underscoring the improvement in its earnings and its ability to generate cash for shareholder distribution.

The record dividend comes as the company continues to strengthen its position across the aluminium value chain, with investments in mining, alumina refining, aluminium production and downstream projects.

The Angul Aluminium Park investor roadshow was aimed at highlighting investment opportunities associated with the aluminium ecosystem in Odisha and NALCO’s expansion plans.

NALCO is one of India’s leading integrated aluminium producers, with operations spanning bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting and power generation.