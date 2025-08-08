Navratna NALCO's Q1 FY26 Net Profit Surges 77 per Cent to Rs 1,064 Cr

Bhubaneswar: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCONALCO), a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Union ministry of mines, has posted a stellar performance in the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26, with net profit soaring by 77 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,064 crore. The company reported operational revenue of Rs 3,807 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The results were approved at a meeting of NALCO’s Board of Directors held in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

In a strong show of shareholder value creation, the Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share (50 per cent of face value Rs 5 each) for the financial year 2024–25, amounting to Rs 459.16 crore. Subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 44th Annual General Meeting, this takes NALCO’s total dividend payout for FY25 to a substantial ₹1,928.46 crore.

NALCO registered its highest-ever domestic sale of both alumina and aluminium in Q1 FY26, backed by an uptick in demand and strategic operational efficiency. Key operational highlights during the quarter include 6.56 per cent increase in bauxite transportation, 35.5 per cent rise in alumina hydrate production, 52.25 per cent growth in calcined alumina output and 2.68 per cent uptick in aluminium cast metal production.

On the sales front, the company witnessed a 209 per cent surge in alumina exports and a 190 per cent increase in domestic alumina sales compared to Q1 of the previous fiscal.

CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh attributed the impressive Q1 performance to the combined effect of “cost-efficient operations, a favourable domestic business climate, and improvements in techno-economic parameters.” He lauded the dedicated efforts of NALCO employees, stakeholders, and the leadership of the Board.

Highlighting the sector's growth potential, Singh noted that with India emerging as the world’s fastest-growing economy, the aluminium industry is witnessing significant momentum.

“Demand is rising at 9–10 per cent annually, and by 2030, aluminium consumption in India is projected to touch 7.5 to 8 million tonnes,” he said. Key sectors like transportation, construction, and power are expected to drive this growth trajectory.

Alongside financial gains, NALCO is actively progressing on its strategic expansion roadmap. The company is moving ahead with its alumina refinery expansion project and is also working towards operationalising the Pottangi Bauxite Mines, which are expected to further secure long-term raw material linkage.