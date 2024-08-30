Naveen Jindal Meets Odisha CM Mohan Majhi and Dy CM KV Singdeo

Bhubaneswar: Lok Sabha member from Kurukeshtra and chairman of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) Naveen Jindal on Thursday paid courtesy calls to Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo here at Lok Seva Bhawan.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed about various ongoing projects of the JSP.



Mr Jindal appraised the CM about the expansion of Angul Steel Plant to 25.2 MTPA in phases, which will make it the world’s largest steel plant at a single location.



The CM appreciated JSP's efforts for the development of industry in Odisha.



Mr Jindal assured that JSP would continue to partner with the Government and people of Odisha for industry led holistic development of the state.

