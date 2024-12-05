Nature, DNA of what happened in Ayodhya, Sambhal in Babur's era and now Bangladesh same: Adityanath

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the Opposition parties of trying to divide society, saying what Mughal ruler Babur's army did in Ayodhya and Sambhal is what is happening in Bangladesh. The chief minister, who was in the temple town for the inauguration of the 43rd Ramayan Mela, said Lord Ram united the whole society.

"Had we given importance to unity and not let the strategy of nation's enemies succeed in creating social animosity, this country would have never become a slave. Our pilgrimages would not have become impure. A handful of invaders would not have dared to invade us and and would be crushed by India's brave soldiers," Adityanath said.

"But those creating obstacles within the society were able to succeed. Their genes remain the same even today. Those who indulge in caste-based politics to shatter the social fabric are still active," the CM said.

"... 500 years ago, a general of Babur committed certain deeds in Ayodhya, similar acts in Sambhal, and what is happening today in Bangladesh. The nature and DNA of all three are the same," he added.

The BJP leader said if someone believes that what is happening in India was dissimilar to what happened in Bangladesh then they are mistaken. "Divisive elements are there already, tearing apart the social fabric, breaking social unity, and making full arrangements 'aapko kaatne aur katwaane ka'," he said.

"These divisive forces include many who have purchased properties in countries around the world. When a crisis strikes here, they will flee to those places, leaving the people here to suffer and die. This is what they do," he added.

Ever since the Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh government was toppled in August this year after intense student protests, the Muslim-majority neighbouring country has reported widespread violence against religious minorities, including the Hindu community. Violence erupted in Sambhal last month, leading to the killing of four Muslim men, over a survey of a local mosque.