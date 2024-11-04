National Tsunami Mock Exercise on Nov.5

Hyderabad: The Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC), based out of the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) in Hyderabad, is capable of detecting tsunamigenic earthquakes within 10 minutes of their occurrence and issues timely tsunami advisories to disaster management officials as well as to the vulnerable communities.

The warning system would remain incomplete without bringing awareness to the community and preparing them well in advance to face the hazard. As part of Tsunami awareness and preparedness activities, regular Tsunami mock exercise, Communication Tests and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) workshops are being conducted by INCOIS, to ensure fail-safe dissemination of advisories, and to improve the readiness of communities to tsunami warnings.

INCOIS also supports the coastal States and UTs to implement the UNESCO-IOC Tsunami Ready Recognition Programme which is a community-based initiative aimed at enhancing risk prevention and mitigation in coastal zones.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami, INCOIS in coordination with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) conducting national tsunami mock exercise on Tuesday coinciding with World Tsunami Awareness Day. All Disaster Management Organisations (DMOs) of coastal States and UTs (Andaman& Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep Islands, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Diu & Daman and Gujarat), Navy, Coast Guard, and National Disaster Response Force), personnel from critical installations such as nuclear power plants, ports and harbours will participate in this exercise.

“These exercises will provide a great opportunity for all stakeholders to test their tsunami warning procedures, standard operating procedures and enhance public awareness and preparedness. It will help us identify and fix any gaps in warning chains and be fully prepared for future events” said Dr T.M Balakrishnan Nair, Director, INCOIS.

The mock scenario established for the “National Tsunami Mock Exercise” simulates an event with a 9.3 magnitude earthquake at Northern Sumatra, Indonesia (where 2004 tsunami occurred), followed by an ocean-widetsunami, in which a simulated wave will hit all coastal states of India with large wave heights. The exercise will take place between 9.30 am to 13.30 am on Tuesday.

INCOIS will generate and issue seven tsunami bulletins to its registered contacts through email, fax, SMS as well as web. Due care will be taken to ensure the public is not inadvertently alarmed. In preparation for this exercise INCOIS has already conducted a training workshop and table-top exercise on September 25-26 to enable the coastal state stakeholders to streamline their SOPs.

A manual comprising specifics of conducting the tsunami exercise, along with the detailed bulletins and feedback forms was also prepared and circulated to the stakeholders. Feedback from the participants after the exercise is expected to identify and fix any gaps in communication channels and the SOPs of all stakeholders.

To observe the tsunami mock exercise,the advisory council of UNESCAP (United NationsEconomic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific) Trust Fund for Tsunami,Disaster and Climate Preparedness (ten members team from various countries) along with INCOIS officials willvisit designated Tsunami Ready village Narsinghpatana of Puri district, Odisha and witness the mock exercise.