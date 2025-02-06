National recognition for Cuttack Baliyatra, now tagged as a 'National Fair'

Bhubaneswar: The Central Government has officially granted the prestigious 'National Fair' status to Odisha’s iconic Baliyatra, a historic trade fair held annually in Cuttack. This recognition was announced on Thursday by Union minister for culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Baliyatra commemorates the rich maritime trade and cultural exchanges between Odisha and Southeast Asian countries, particularly Bali. The festival, which draws millions of visitors each year, is a testament to Odisha’s glorious past in seafaring and international trade.

The term Baliyatra literally translates to ‘Voyage to Bali.’ The festival is observed annually on Kartika Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartika, marking the historic departure of Kalinga’s traders to the Indonesian islands.

During Baliyatra, thousands of Odias gather in vibrant traditional attire to celebrate their maritime heritage. The festivities feature grand fairs, thrilling amusement rides, cultural performances, and diverse culinary delights. A unique ritual, Boita Bandana, sees Odia women crafting miniature boats from paper or banana tree bark, placing lighted lamps inside them, and floating them down the Mahanadi River as a tribute to the ancient mariners.

Organised by the department of culture and tourism, Government of Odisha, Baliyatra not only celebrates Odisha’s historic seafaring legacy but also fosters cultural exchange between Odisha and other Indian states. The event serves as a vital platform for traditional Odia artists, craftsmen, and musicians to showcase their talents, helping to preserve and promote the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Additionally, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, a three-day event titled Samudramanthan was held at the Odisha Maritime Museum in Cuttack. Coinciding with the inauguration of Baliyatra, this national symposium focused on Odisha’s maritime history, traditions, shipbuilding techniques, navigation practices, trade networks, and cultural exchanges. Discussions also covered maritime security and international law, emphasizing the importance of Odisha’s historic maritime contributions.

“This national recognition elevates Baliyatra’s prominence and underscores its significance in India’s cultural and historical landscape, further strengthening Odisha’s identity as a center of ancient trade and tradition,” said renowned writer Srirama Dash.