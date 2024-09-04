National Highways to Provide Real-Time Toll Plaza Traffic Data

New Delhi: People travelling on national highways will soon get to know about the waiting time at the toll plazas much before they actually reach the gates.

To enhance seamless movement at the toll plazas, Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company promoted by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). has developed a GIS based software for ‘real time monitoring’ of the waiting time at the toll plazas.

Initially, around 100 toll plazas have been identified, based on congestion feedback received through the 1033 National Highway helpline. The monitoring service will be extended to more toll plazas in a phased manner.

Apart from providing the name and location of the toll plaza, the software will share details related to live status of queue length in metres, total waiting time and vehicle speed at the toll plaza. It will also provide congestion alert and lane distribution recommendation, if the queue of vehicles at a toll plaza is more than the prescribed limit.

Toll plazas have been mapped in web-based software to the respective NHAI field offices across the country. “The software will help NHAI officials to gain insights by providing comparative traffic condition analysis on hourly, daily, weekly and monthly basis for the traffic queue and congestion,” a statement by IHMCL said.

In addition, the software will provide updates related to current weather conditions.