National Conference Government will Rectify BJP's Injustice Towards People of Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu: The Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government will address the "injustice" inflicted upon the people of Jammu by focusing on promoting the region's equitable development, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday.

Interacting with several delegations at his Bhatindi residence, Farooq Abdullah said the Union Territory government was actively working to eliminate "years of unaccountability that have plagued Jammu".

He said the days of "empty promises" to the people of Jammu were over and the "elected government, which has ensured equitable representation for Jammu in the council of ministers, is dedicated to promoting balanced development across all regions of Jammu".

"Under the leadership of Omar (Abdullah), the government will rectify the injustices inflicted upon the people of Jammu by the BJP by focusing on promoting equitable development in all three distinct areas of the region," he said.

Farooq Abdullah highlighted that the Pir Panjal and the Chenab regions, which had been neglected by the BJP for a decade, would now be prioritised for development.

"Additionally, the government will strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the different regions and communities," he said.