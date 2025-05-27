Narrow Escape For Sourav Ganguly’s Family Members As Speedboat Capsizes in Puri

Bhubaneswar: The Puri district administration on Tuesday launched an investigation into a speedboat capsize incident off the coast of Puri, involving family members of former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

Acting swiftly in the aftermath of the mishap, authorities demolished the office of La Puri Boating Company using a bulldozer and announced a ban on placing further containers in the vicinity, as part of immediate safety measures to regulate water-based activities along the beach.

The incident occurred when a speedboat carrying Ganguly’s elder brother Snehashis Ganguly and sister-in-law Arpita Ganguly overturned after being hit by a large wave. The boat reportedly lost balance and capsized in the sea, temporarily trapping the family members under the vessel.

Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of panic as the boat, navigating through deep waters, flipped over, leaving the passengers submerged and struggling to stay afloat. Fortunately, private lifeguards deployed at the beach intervened promptly, rescuing all four occupants — including the Ganguly couple — from the water. None of the victims required hospitalisation, though all were reportedly left shaken by the ordeal.

The Puri district administration is now leading a detailed inquiry into the incident, aiming to identify lapses and establish accountability to prevent similar accidents in the future. The probe will examine safety standards, operational permissions, and emergency preparedness of water sports operators in the area.

This incident has once again highlighted the need for stringent regulations and enforcement of safety protocols for adventure tourism and water sports activities along Odisha’s popular beach destinations.