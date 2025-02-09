Naidu's campaign in Delhi helps BJP win Shahdhara constituency after 32 years

The BJP took the help of its allies in campaigning for the Delhi polls. Being an important ally of the NDA government at the Centre, TD supremo and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had campaigned for the BJP candidates, in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Naidu campaigned in the Shahdara Assembly constituency, urging the electorate to cast their votes for BJP candidate Sanjay Goyal.

The elections were held on February 5 and the results were declared on February 8.

Interestingly, Goyal won the Shahdara seat. The victory is significant for the BJP as it secured the seat after 32 long years.

For the first time, the BJP won from the constituency in 1993 when Ramnivas Goyal contested as the party candidate.

During the 1998, 2003, 2008 elections, the Congress won the constituency and in 2013, Shiromani Akali Dal emerged victorious. In 2015 and 2020, AAP candidates won from the constituency.

During the recent elections, Chandrababu Niaud and Urban Development minister Manoharlal Khattar campaigned for the BJP.

Addressing the public, Sanjay Goyal said that while the AAP candidate distributed liquor, he would address the grievances of the Andhraites living in his constituency and try to resolve them, taking the advice of Mr Chandrababu Naidu.