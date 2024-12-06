Naidu Attends Devendra Fadnavis Oath-Taking Ceremony as Maharashtra CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the oath-taking ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP legislature party leader Fadnavis was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra while allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy CMs at a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers of various states besides thousands of supporters of the BJP-led Mahayuti.

Naidu attended the oath-taking ceremony and interacted with Fadnavis and other leaders. He expressed his enthusiasm saying that the Mahayuti government would continue to focus on good governance, development and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra.

AP BJP vice-president S. Vishnuwardhan Reddy also attended the programme. He wished Fadnavis and other Maharashtra ministers on the occasion. He claimed that NDA’s Double-Engine Circar would help Maharashtra in all sectors and people once again showed their trust in NDA due to the development and welfare of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena president and AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan missed the oath-taking ceremony due to personal reasons. Pawan has congratulated Fadnavis, on assuming charge as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He hoped that Fadnavis’ dynamic leadership, inspired by his vision and guidance under Prime Minister Modi, would lead Maharashtra's progress to new heights. Pawan stated that he was unable to attend the oath-taking ceremony due to personal reasons.