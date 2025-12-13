Nadella, Fadnavis Launch Maharashtra’s Cybercrime AI

Mumbai: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella together with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday unveiled MahaCrimeOS AI – the country’s first AI-powered platform to fast-track cybercrime investigations. The platform will support cybercrime investigations across police stations and also aims to reduce delays in case registration and digital evidence analysis.MahaCrimeOS AI is designed to augment officers with AI tools so they can resolve cases faster and more efficiently, combining human expertise with responsible innovation.

The platform was developed jointly with the Maharashtra Government’s Special Purpose Vehicle MARVEL, which was established to embed AI copilots across the governance system.

MahaCrimeOS AI runs on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft Foundry, and is likely to provide a blueprint for other Indian states to strengthen their cyber-crime and digital safety systems.

The AI system is designed to support frontline investigators with faster case creation, multilingual data extraction, automated workflows and contextual legal assistance. These capabilities are intended to reduce administrative delays and help officers respond more quickly to an overwhelming caseload.

Speaking during the unveiling of the platform, at the Jio World Centre in BKC, Nadella said the world was entering a new era where the “frontier of what is possible” was rapidly expanding, driven by advances in artificial intelligence.

He said technology now allows governments, organisations and individuals to completely reimagine how they operate, from customer experience to employee productivity and overall operational efficiency.

Explaining how AI development itself demands a new mindset, Nadella said building AI systems is very different from creating traditional information systems. Instead of starting with a detailed specification, AI development begins with defining the outcome.

CM Fadnavis described the initiative as a milestone in the state’s transition towards responsible, citizen-focused AI in public services. He said Maharashtra’s partnership with Microsoft began with cybercrime challenges but is now expanding towards digital governance models that could be replicated across departments.

Currently live in 23 Nagpur police stations, Fadnavis has proposed the platform’s future expansion to all 1,100 police stations across Maharashtra.

“The vision behind creating MARVEL is to build a platform that partners with global deep-technology leaders to develop AI copilots that can fundamentally transform the way we govern. Our collaboration with Microsoft began with solving complex cybercrime challenges, but its potential is far greater,” said Fadnavis.