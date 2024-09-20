Nadda Seeks Report on Laddu Row

New Delhi:Union health minister J.P. Nadda announced on Friday that he had spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu regarding the controversy surrounding the Tirupati laddu. Nadda has requested a report on the matter, which will be examined by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), with appropriate action to follow.

The issue stems from Naidu’s claim that animal fat was used in the preparation of the sacred Tirupati laddus during the previous government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, sparking a political storm. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has accused Naidu of making "heinous allegations" for political gain, while the Telugu Desam has circulated a lab report to support the claim.



At a press conference for Modi government’s first 100 days of its third term, Nadda said, "I became aware of this issue through social media. I have spoken with Chief Minister Naidu and requested the available report for examination. I will also consult with state regulators for their input."



Nadda confirmed that the FSSAI, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will investigate the matter. "The report will be thoroughly reviewed, and action will be taken within the legal framework," he added.



Union food minister Pralhad Joshi has also called for a thorough inquiry, expressing concern over the allegations, which have alarmed devotees. “The AP chief minister’s statement is concerning, and a detailed investigation is necessary. Anyone responsible should face consequences,” Joshi said at a global food regulators' summit in Delhi.





