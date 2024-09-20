Nadda lists out Health Ministry’s achievements in first 100 days of new government

Hyderabad: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday listed out achievements of the Union Health Ministry in the first 100 days of the new government



Ayushman Bharat is the world’s largest publicly funded health coverage program. “The U-WIN portal has been developed for full digitization of vaccination services for complete vaccination record of pregnant women and children from birth to 17 years under the Universal Immunization Programme,” Nadda explained.

“There has been 98 per cent increase in medical colleges from 387 in 2013-14 to 766 in 2024-25. MBBS seats increased by 64,464 i.e., 125 per cent from 2013-14 (51,348 seats) to 2024-25 (11,5812 seats) while the number of PG seats increased by 39,460 i.e., 127 per cent from 2013-14 (31,185 seats) to 2024-25 (73,111 seats),” he said.

“In the first phase, BHISHM Cubes are being placed in 25 AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance for rapid deployment in the respective region in case of disaster or health emergencies,” he said, adding that the Ministry in consultation with the States and UTs is preparing a detailed rollout plan for logistics and training of health professionals for the introduction of the new TB treatment regimen early next year.