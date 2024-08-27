Nabanna Cholo Rally Declared Illegal by TMC and Police

The TMC also accused the BJP and its sister outfits and the Left parties of hatching a “conspiracy” to create unrest in the name of the protest march, called under the banner of the Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj, to the state secretariat in Howrah on Tuesday.

West Bengal minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said on Monday: “No permission was taken from the police for the attempt to create unrest by the students’ fraternity. According to the law, police permission is necessary to organise any demonstration at a public place.”

Echoing her, TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh claimed: “The proposed Nabanna Abhijan is illegal. No responsible organisation is holding this rally with police permission. The BJP and its affiliates, RSS and ABVP, and the CPI(M) have been plotting to trigger violence on the pretext of this move.”

He alleged: “Some evil powers, which are anti-Bengal, are also behind it. There might be a bid to defame Bengal by opening fire by those dressed as cops also.” ADG (law & order) Manoj Verma said: “We have come to know about the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally through various media channels and the social media. However, so far, neither any individual nor organisation has applied for permission, making such a plan illegal.”

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation has booked Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RGKMCH, and three firms in its FIR in connection with its probe into the alleged financial misappropriation at the institution during his term.

It has slapped Section 120B of IPC (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 420 IPC (cheating) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018), which covers the unlawful acceptance of gratification by a public servant, on him.

The three firms booked in the FIR are Maa Tara Traders in Howrah, Ishan Cafe in Belgachia and Khama Louha in the city’s northern parts. The move came a day after the anti-corruption branch officers of the CBI conducted a marathon raid at the houses of Dr Ghosh and several others, close to him, in the case.





