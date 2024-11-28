"Naanaa Hyraanaa" from Game Changer Is Melody of the year

Global star Ram Charan starrer 'Game Changer' is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. As the film inches closer to its release date, fans are eager to see Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's chemistry shine in the Shankar directorial. The wait is over as the film's romantic song titled 'Naanaa Hyraanaa' in Telugu, 'Jaana Hairaan Sa' in Hindi, and 'Lyraanaa' in Tamil, is out, and has already emerged as the ‘melody of the year’! While the lyrics in Tamil are written by Vivek, the Hindi lyrics are written by Kausar Munir. In fact, even the BTS of this single has received a unanimous blockbuster response. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani beautifully express the purity and innocence of love. As soon as the song was unveiled by the makers, it instantly resonated with the audiences, leaving them wanting for more!

NaaNaaHyraanaa, A Fusion Melody Shot In New Zealand



NaaNaaHyraanaa is the first Indian song to be shot on ‘infrared camera’ which has the ability to bring out various colours making it a dreamy sequence. The song is a fusion of western and Carnatic sounds and gives a soothing appeal to the audiences. Shankar shot the song on Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in New Zealand for over five days. Music composer Thaman’s unique programming idea is to bring a different modality to create a unique sound with a lot of monotones. "Saraswati Putra" Ramajogayya Sastry’s lyrics beautifully explain the song’s concept, he cracked the essence of it nicely. Manish Malhotra designed the wardrobe for the song.

NaaNaaHyraanaa is the first Indian song to be shot on ‘infrared camera’ which has the ability to bring out various colours making it a dreamy sequence. The song is a fusion of western and Carnatic sounds and gives a soothing appeal to the audiences. Shankar shot the song on Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in New Zealand for over five days. Music composer Thaman’s unique programming idea is to bring a different modality to create a unique sound with a lot of monotones. "Saraswati Putra" Ramajogayya Sastry’s lyrics beautifully explain the song’s concept, he cracked the essence of it nicely. Manish Malhotra designed the wardrobe for the song.



Saregama is the official music partner. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Karthik, choreographed by Bosco Martis, and is released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Previously, the makers had treated the audience with the song's poster, and now that the song has been released, the outpour of the audience's love proves that the soulful track has lived up to their expectations. The first two tracks 'Jaragandi' and 'Raa Macha Macha' from 'Game Changer' left the audience impressed, and now, the third song has further amped up the anticipation among the masses.



Ram Charan’s Dual Role





Ensemble Cast Earlier, the makers treated the netizens with a 'Game Changer' teaser, promising to showcase the Global Star in a never-seen-before avatar. Ram Charan will be seen essaying the role of a powerful bureaucrat (IAS officer) as well as a spirited individual aspiring to contribute to society. Beyond this, the film is loaded with high-octane action sequences, hinting about political elements, engaging narrative, and stellar performances by the cast.

With S. Thirunavukkarasu's cinematography, S. Thaman's riveting music, and an ensemble cast featuring Global Star Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakhani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and Srikanth among others, 'Game Changer' promises to be a rollercoaster of entertainment. Smt. Anitha Presents, Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Zee Studios and Dil Raju Productions, the cinematic spectacle is set to release worldwide on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Game Changer is being released in Tamil by SVC and Aditya Ram Movies, while AA Films’ Anil Thadani is handling the Hindi release. It was previously announced that a grand pre-release event for Game Changer will take place on December 21 in Dallas USA, organized by Charisma Dreams Rajesh Kallepalli.



