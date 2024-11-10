MVA Promises Caste Census, Removal of 50% Reservation Cap

Mumbai: In a major announcement, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has promised to perform a caste-based census and remove the 50 percent cap on reservations in Maharashtra if the opposition alliance comes to power in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls. The alliance has also assured to provide Rs 3000 financial aid to women every month under the Mahalaxmi scheme.

“We will conduct a caste census in Maharashtra and increase the ceiling on reservations beyond the current 50 percent, similar to Tamil Nadu. This census is not aimed at dividing people, but to understand the status of various communities, ensuring they receive more benefits,” Kharge said while unveiling the MVA’s joint manifesto along with NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. The MVA comprises Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Speaking at the launch on Sunday, Kharge outlined the MVA’s five key priorities, which he described as the foundation for Maharashtra’s progress. These priorities include a focus on farming and rural development, industrial growth and employment, urban development, environmental sustainability and public welfare.

A monthly aid of Rs 3,000 per month for women is one of the major promises among the ‘five guarantees’ rolled out by the MVA. The amount would be rolled out to economically weak women under the Mahalaxmi Scheme. Rs 3,000 per month is an increase from the Rs 1,500 offered under the existing Ladki Bahin Yojana of the ruling Mahayuti government. The Mahayuti, in contrast, has pledged to increase it to Rs 2,100 once in power.

Apart from this, all women in Maharashtra would be eligible for free commutation in state-operated buses. The opposition alliance has also promised monthly assistance of up to Rs 4,000 for unemployed youth. In addition to this, it has vowed to waive off farm loans up to Rs three lakh, with additional assistance of Rs 50,000 for those who pay their loans on time.

Recruitment for 2.5 lakh state government vacancies within 100 days, 1.25 million jobs over five years, the health insurance scheme of Rs 25 lakh, Rs one lakh to girls upon reaching 18 years of age, six cooking gas cylinders a year for Rs 500 each, two optional leave days for female employees during menstruation, free cervical cancer vaccines to girls aged 9 to 16 and free 100 units of power for consumption upto 300 units were the other key promises made by the MVA in its manifesto.

Kharge said, “Our five guarantees will be helpful in the welfare of all in Maharashtra and will significantly uplift families, with each household set to receive relief of approximately Rs 3.5 lakh annually.”