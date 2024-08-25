MVA Holds Silent Protests After HC Disallows Maharashtra Bandh

Mumbai: A day after the Bombay High Court restrained them from holding a bandh, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Saturday protested across the state against the sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls at Badlapur. Wearing black bands on their foreheads and arms, NCP founder Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, senior Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole among other MVA leaders staged “silent protests” in Mumbai, Pune and Sangamner. Mr. Pawar said that sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls in the Badlapur school has spoiled the image of Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray demanded withdrawal of cases against protestors.

In Pune, Sharad Pawar alongwith daughter Supriya Sule participated in the mute protest at Babasaheb Ambedkar statue near collector office. They put black bands on their mouths while some recited popular bhajan of Mahatma Gandhi “Raghupati Raghav Rajaram, Sabko samati de bhagwan”. The veteran Maratha politician also administered a pledge to the gathering to not tolerate atrocities against women.

Taking a dig at the Maharashtra government, the NCP founder alleged that the ruling parties have forgotten their responsibility towards the safety of girls and women. “There is not a single day in Maharashtra when there is no news of atrocities against the women. The government should take cognisance of the incidents seriously. I feel sad that the state chief minister and his colleagues are saying that the opposition is doing politics over the Badlapur incident,” he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief staged the protest outside the Shiv Sena Bhavan at Dadar in Mumbai. Attacking the BJP led Mahayuti government, he made a serious allegations that the accused in the Badlapur girls rape case is being supported by the ruling dispensation.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) held a “silent protest” in Mumbai. Addressing the protestors, Uddhav said it is imperative to dislodge the Mahayuti government to ensure the safety of women in the state. “It is a pity that instead of taking action against culprits involved in crimes against women, the Maharashtra government was standing with them,” he alleged.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that they were abiding the High Court’s order and observing “silent protest” as their voices were being muzzled.

Demanding the resignation of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the incident in Badlapur is a blot on humanity. It has been revealed that both the girls were being abused for the past 15 days. “Incidents of abuse are occurring in various parts of the state, and the government has miserably failed to protect girls and women. Due to the lack of fear of the government and administration, such incidents are increasing,” Mr. Patole said.