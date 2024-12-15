Muzaffarpur man dies after mob beats him on theft suspicion

Patna: A man died after being brutally beaten by a mob overnight in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, allegedly on suspicion of stealing a tractor. The mob continued to thrash Shambhu Sahni despite his pleas for mercy, police said. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The horrific event took place in Yogiya village, located in Rajkhand North Panchayat, about 70 km from Patna. Sahni, accompanied by three other men, was allegedly caught while attempting to steal the tractor. His companions managed to escape, police added.

Disturbing images from the crime scene showed Sahni lying motionless on the ground, his hands and feet bound with ropes to an auto. His body was covered in hay, and people were seen recording the scene on their phones. The police arrived at the scene and rushed Sahni to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Villagers claim that Sahni, along with his accomplices, was attempting to steal the tractor when the owner heard a noise and chased them. Sahni was caught and beaten by the mob in what authorities are calling a murder in collaboration with anti-social elements, said Abhijeet Alkesh, in-charge of Aurai police station.