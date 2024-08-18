Muslim scholars, clerics ask secular political parties to clarify stand on Waqf (Amendment) Bill

: In a significant political development, a conglomeration of Muslim communities involving Islamic scholars, clerics, intellectuals has asked "secular political parties" to clarify their exact stand vis-a-vis the Waqf (Amendment) Bill which has been referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee.The development comes in the run up to the Assembly polls in various states like Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand - the first set of major elections after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.Last week, the Centre introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which once passed would be known as the United Waqf Act Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act or UMEED for short.The Muslim community, however, appreciated the statement of Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard, who has slammed the Narendra Modi-headed BJP-led NDA government and questioned its intention of bringing it now when earlier they had a clear majority.At a discussion in the Islam Gymkhana hosted by the Tareek-e-Awkaf and All India Ulema Board, the Muslim community raised concerns over the bill as it would significantly strip the power of the Waqf Boards.The meeting was presided over by Shabbir Ansari, President, Tahreek e Awqaf while the Chief Guest was Yusuf Abrahani, Chairman, Islam.The special invitees and other guests included Baba Siddiqui, former Congress minister and now NCP leader, Amin Patel, Congress MLA, Maulana Mahmood Daryabadi, Rukn, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Advocate Waris Pathan, former MLA and AIMIM leader, Sarfaraz Arzoo, Daily Hindustan, Nizamuddin Rayeen, Advocate Farhana Shah, Senior Lawyer, Maulana Naushad Ahmad Siddiqui, Allama Bunai Hasani, Mahmood Hakimi, Maulana Mirza Abdul Qaum Nadvi, Aurangabad, Suhel Subedar, NCP leader, Maulana Mohd Luqman Nadvi, Fazil Ansari from Bhiwandi.The discussion was moderated by Salim Alware.The meeting was unanimous that the Waqf Bill needs to be opposed tooth and nail, as the government's intention of introducing it is not good.It was pointed out that the Waqf Bill has been introduced as part of well-thought-out politics. "When there is a democratic process for election, why nominate people. No person from outside the community is part of other religious bodies. What is the point of including non-Muslims in Waqf bodies? This amounts to interference in religion and religious activities," the meeting felt.According to the speakers, Article 14 guarantees equality before the law, and Article 15 bars discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, or place of birth. Article 25 gives the right to practice a religion of their choice and, finally, Article 30 gives minorities the right to establish and administer educational institutions for their communities - and hence the Bill is discriminatory in nature.