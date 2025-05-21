Murshidabad Waqf Protest Violence Was Preplanned: Report

Berhampore: Murshidabad Waqf protest violence was preplanned and even a section of ruling TMC leaders allegedly involved named Dhuliyan municipality councillor Mehboob Alam and Samsergunj TMC mla Amirul Islam also involved, report said.

Report further said that due to police inaction violence unabated and several houses were torched and three persons were killed particularity both father Harogobinda Das and his son Chandan Das duo murdered on broad daylight and 113 houses of Betbona area alone torched and more than 500 homeless people rendered homeless and compelled to take shelter at neighbouring Malda district Parlalpur high school relief centre. It may be mentioned that two members division bench from high court constituted and Justice Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury probing this violence and formed three members special team comprising one each representative from state legal service authority, west Bengal state and Central human rights Commission followed by nine members strong Special investigation team ( SIT).

Both teams investigated and submitted closed enveloped report along with pen drive documents to the division bench recently. Sources said that division bench expressed concern and directed investigation will be continued and further report should be submitted before 31july Three members special team report said that Murshidabad waqf violence protest was preplanned and even a section of ruling TMC leaders allegedly involved named Dhuliyan municipality councillor Mehboob Alam took active role in Betbona violence where 113 houses were torched and destroyed and as a result panicked people managed to escaped neighbouring Malda district Parlal pur high school relief camp, even at Dhuliyan Zafrabad village,Where father Harogobinda Das and his son Chandan Das duo brutally murdered on broad daylight on April 12 police not arrived at the troubled areas despite repeated requests police arrived four hours late.

Even Samsergunj TMC mla Amirul Islam allegedly fuelled this violence and turned a deaf ear to rescue troubled villagers.!However the accused Mehaboob Alam brushed aside allegations against him and claimed " I was not present at Betbona village during ransacking and masacre, I was at Nadaf area along with two hindu neighbours for hours and tried hard to send police but police turned deaf ear, he challenged if they can proof in my presence in CCTV footage I will openly hang my self, Amirul Islam also denied that he was not at Dhuliyan during trouble and tried to pacify agitating protesters. However BJP leader Jagannath Chattopadhyay claimed that chief minister and her colleague Siddikulla Chowdhury planned this violence and local leaders are Just executors at all! However report further said that locals are still unsafe and panicked and demanded permanent BSF camp and have no faith on police.

However court directed 5 companies BSF deployed at troubled areas to regain faith among common people. However a permanent police camp started since may 6 after chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited troubled areas and compensation already given to 283 families to build houses under " Amar bari ( my own house) Scheme and distributed rupees one lakh 20 thousands per family total rupees 3 crores 70 thousands and helped grant for damaged shop keepers and distributed 40 sewing machines to distressed women.

SIT reported 11 accused arrested in Zafarabad father Harogobinda Das and his son Chandan Das duo murder case so far and several were arrested almost all are neighbouring locals barring few outsiders and 1093. Social media accounts blocked due to spread rumours and the then Samsergunj police station OC Shib prasad Ghosh suspended and closed and even the then SP Ananda Roy also transferred and entire Samsergunj,police revamped new batches of police personnel posted . Though division bench expressed it is duty of state government to regain faith among common people .

The Additional solicitor General Ashok Kumar Chakravorty informed the court that 15 different places of west Bengal are highly vulnerable and might trouble erupted and central government cautioned the West Bengal through chief secretary on April 18 that central government properties might be targeted state government should tight vigilance to avoid furthermore trouble report said