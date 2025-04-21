Murshidabad Riots: West Bengal STF Apprehends Two Key Accused and Detains a Few Suspects in Odisha’s Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development in the investigation into the recent communal violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police arrived in Odisha’s Jharsuguda on Monday.

According to sources, the team began interrogating 14 individuals at the Banharpali police station in connection with the riots that broke out earlier this month.

Of the 14 persons interrogated, two persons — Bari Israel and Saifi-Ul Haq — were declared arrested after their prima facie links with the communal violence were established.

According to Inspector General of Police, Himanshu Lal, “The STF had come in connection with the double murder of Hargovind Das and Chandan Das and arrested the accused. A pistol and some live bullets were seized from them.”

The detained suspects are believed to have played active roles in the violence, and reports suggest many fled to Odisha to avoid arrest. The unrest in Murshidabad erupted in early April 2025 following protests against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

What began as peaceful demonstrations quickly escalated into violent clashes, particularly in areas such as Jangipur and Umarpur. Protesters blocked National Highway 12, set police vehicles ablaze, and disrupted train services at Nimtita railway station.

The STF’s operation in Jharsuguda is part of a wider crackdown aimed at tracking down those who may have absconded after the riots. Investigators are currently questioning the detainees to gather intelligence on the planning and execution of the attacks, as well as to identify additional suspects.

The violence has sparked a flurry of political reactions. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the unrest was premeditated, accusing external forces—including the Border Security Force (BSF) and certain political parties—of playing a role in inciting the clashes.

In response to the violence, the West Bengal Police formed a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to spearhead the probe. The SIT has already made several arrests, including that of Ziaul Sheikh, a key accused in a double murder case, who was apprehended from his hideout in the Uttar Dinajpur district.