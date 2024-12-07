Murmu Lays Foundation Stone for Developmental Projects in Odisha

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu laid foundation stones for three rail lines Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia, and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh, as well as for the tribal research and development centre, Dandbose airport, and new building of Sub-Divisional Hospital, Rairangpur at Rairangpur, Odisha on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that she has always been proud to be a daughter of this land. responsibilities and busy schedules have never distanced her from her birthplace and its people. Rather, the love of people keeps drawing her towards them.

She said that the motherland remains in her thoughts and work. The pure and deep affection of the people of this region always echoes in her mind. The President expressed confidence that rail projects and airport would boost transportation, commerce, and business in the region. The new hospital building with a 100-bed facility would provide better health facilities to the local people.

The President said that Odisha is getting benefitted from the Purvodaya vision of the Central government. The development of the entire region is being accelerated through various welfare schemes including education, skill development, health, tourism connectivity, and transportation facilities.

The President said that Eklavya Model Residential Schools are being established to educate tribal children. She was happy to note that more than 100 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools are being established in Odisha, including 23 schools in the Mayurbhanj district.

She expressed confidence that after getting education from those schools, tribal children would be able to give quality contribution to the progress of society and country.