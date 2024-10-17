Murdered Mother-Daughter Found Buried in Odisha; 2 Detained

BHUBANESHWAR: In a shocking incident from Panchagheria village under Nayakanidihi police limits in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, the bodies of a 59-year-old woman and her daughter, who had been missing since late September, have been discovered buried near their village. The local police suspect they were murdered and have detained two individuals in connection with the crime.

The victims, identified as Jamuna Nayak (59) and her daughter Kousalya Nayak (35), were last seen on September 27. After a thorough investigation, police now suspect Kousalya’s husband, Gurupad Gahana, of murdering both women and burying their remains in a canal near the village.

The gruesome discovery came to light after villagers reported seeing stray dogs scavenging human skeletal remains. Upon further investigation, the police unearthed skull fragments, teeth, bones, and other decomposed body parts from the site.

Following the discovery, Bhadrak Sadar SDPO rushed to the scene and launched a full-scale investigation. Gurupad Gahana and his brother, Nirapad Gahana, have since been detained on suspicion of involvement in the double murder. Authorities believe that while Gurupad may have committed the murders, his brother Nirapad likely assisted in concealing the bodies.

Sources revealed that Gurupad lived with his wife, Kousalya, and her mother, Jamuna. Though the motive remains unclear, police suspect a family dispute may have led to the tragic killings. What makes the case even more shocking is that after the murders, Gurupad and Nirapad reportedly filed a missing persons report in an attempt to cover up the crime.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we are probing all angles,” police officials said.