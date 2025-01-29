Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to enforce dress code, ban short skirts

Mumbai's renowned Siddhivinayak Temple has announced a new dress code policy aimed at preserving the sanctity of the temple and ensuring a respectful environment for all devotees. Effective from January 30, the temple will prohibit entry to individuals wearing short skirts, torn or ripped jeans, and any attire deemed revealing or inappropriate. The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGTT) has encouraged visitors to opt for traditional Indian attire during their visit.

The decision to implement this dress code follows multiple complaints from devotees regarding inappropriate dressing within the temple premises. The trust emphasised that the new guidelines are intended to maintain decorum and respect, ensuring that all visitors feel comfortable during their visit.

While the temple encourages the wearing of Indian attire, it has clarified that jeans are not entirely banned. However, attire such as ripped jeans, short skirts, or clothing that exposes body parts will not be permitted. The trust has urged devotees to dress in a manner consistent with Indian cultural values to uphold the temple's spiritual atmosphere.

In addition to the dress code, the temple is introducing eco-friendly practices. Aligning with the Maharashtra government's plastic-free policy, the temple will replace plastic pouches used for prasad with eco-friendly paper pouches on an experimental basis.

The Siddhivinayak Temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is one of Mumbai's most visited religious sites, attracting thousands of devotees daily. The implementation of the dress code and eco-friendly initiatives reflects the temple's commitment to maintaining its sanctity and promoting environmental sustainability.

Devotees planning to visit the temple are advised to adhere to the new dress code to ensure a smooth and respectful experience during their darshan.