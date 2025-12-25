Mumbai Will Get Marathi Mayor: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: After formalizing alliance with Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday. Raj Thackeray asserted confidence that the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance will grab power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). “Mumbai will get a Marathi mayor and that person will be from the Shiv Sena-MNS alliance,” he said.

Making an emotional appeal, Uddhav asked Marathi people not to allow divisions, warning that such a split would weaken the authority of the Marathi Manoos over Mumbai.

The formal announcement of the alliance was made by Raj Thackeray. “Maharashtra was waiting for this moment. I officially declare that Shiv Sena and MNS are alliance partners. Maharashtra is bigger than any dispute or fight and that is where we started coming together,” he said.

Uddhav made it amply clear that their alliance would be harping on the ‘Marathi identity’ issue during the elections. He said, “I am warning all Marathi people. If you make a mistake now, you will be finished. If you get divided now, you will be completely destroyed. So don’t get divided, don’t split, don’t waste the Marathi pride.”

Referring to the ‘batenge toh katenge’ slogan, Uddhav added, “The BJP says ‘batenge to katenge’ (divided we fall). I say, ‘chukal tar sampal’ (if you falter now, you will be finished). We will not rest until those dreaming of separating Mumbai from Maharashtra are politically eliminated.”

Before the announcements, both Uddhav and Raj, paid homage at the Bal Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park. The alliance announcement was also attended by Aaditya Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray, Amit Thackeray and Sharmila Thackeray.

However, no seat sharing formula was shared and Raj said that the list of candidates or seat sharing formula won’t be declared and candidates will directly be told to file their nominations. According to sources, the proposed seat-sharing formula for the BMC will be 145 to 150 seats to Sena (UBT), 65 to 70 seats to the MNS, while 10 to 12 seats are to be given to the NCP (SP).

According to political observers, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance is a significant development in Maharashtra politics and is likely to pose serious problems to the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition in the Marathi-dominated areas of Mumbai. However, the cousins may also face the issue of 'superiority complex' during the campaign, they said.

BJP leader and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tried to play down the alliance's threat saying it will not have a major impact on the voters.

Mr. Fadnavis mocked the cousins' reunion saying the hype was created in a way “as if Russia and Ukraine have come together” and “Zelenskyy and Putin are holding talks.” The alliance is between two parties that have lost their identity, he said and added that people don't trust them.

“Coming together of these two parties will have no impact. Both the parties have joined hands to save their identity. People of Mumbai have seen development work done by us and that is why Mumbai is with us and will remain so. Mahayuti will win Mumbai,” Fadnavis said.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde alleged that the Thackeray cousins have come together only for power and lack any kind of program for Mumbai’s development.

“Those who deviated from (late Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology have been taught a lesson in the assembly elections last year and the recent municipal council and nagar panchayat polls,” Shinde said.